Thursday's weather: Warnings issued ahead of expected arrival of Storm Callum tonight

Today

Heavy rain over Munster and Connacht will spread to Ulster and Leinster this morning.

A clearance will soon follow from the southwest and the afternoon will be mainly dry with sunny spells.

Afternoon temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

Tonight

Tonight it will become very windy with strong to gale force southeast winds, associated with storm Callum.

Winds will reach strong gale force or storm force along the coast with severe or possibly damaging gusts.

There will be rain as well later in the night and combined with the stormy winds and high tides, coastal flooding is likely.

Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees will occur early in the night.

Weather warnings

Status Orange - Wind warning for Cork and Kerry

Valid from Thursday 11 October 2018 22:00 to Friday 12 October 2018 09:00

Status Orange - Wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Clare

Valid from Friday 12 October 2018 00:01 to Friday 12 October 2018 13:00

Status Orange - Wind warning for Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath and Waterford

Valid from Friday 12 October 2018 00:01 to Friday 12 October 2018 09:00

Storm Callum: Southeast winds veering southwest will gust generally between 100 and 130km/h, higher in some coastal areas and on high ground. Along with a spell of heavy rain and high tides there is a risk of coastal flooding and damage.

***

Status Yellow - Wind warning for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Limerick and Tipperary

Valid from Friday 12 October 2018 00:01 to Friday 12 October 2018 09:00

Storm Callum: South to southeast winds will gust to between 90 and 110 km/h. A spell of heavy rain will accompany the winds.