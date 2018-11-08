Thursday's weather: Sunshine and rain, getting brighter this afternoon

Today

Today will start dry in many areas with sunny spells and just a few showers.

During the afternoon a spell of rain will develop along the east coast.

Elsewhere there will be a lot of dry and bright weather through the course of the afternoon and evening.

Maximum temperatures 9 to 11 degrees, in mostly moderate south to southeast winds but fresh to strong and gusty on coasts.

Tonight

Tonight will be mainly dry, but rain will reach west coast by dawn.

It will become windy overnight with fresh to strong southeast winds, reaching gale force on southwest coasts.

Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.