Thursday's weather: Sunny spells with light rain spreading later

Today

Early mist and fog soon clearing this morning to dry and bright conditions with sunny spells.

Thickening cloud in the north and west, however, with patchy light rain and drizzle, will gradually spread southeastwards over the country through today, with cooler, brighter and fresher conditions following behind.

Highs ranging from 14 degrees in the northwest to 19 degrees in the southeast.

Moderate westerly winds will veer northerly.

Tonight

Dry or becoming dry tonight, and turning cold under clearing skies with a grass frost likely to develop as temperatures fall to between 1 and 5 degrees in the air.

Light northerly breezes will be moderate near southern coasts.