Thursday's weather: Sunny spells and scattered showers, feeling cooler

Today

Sunny spells and scattered showers today.

In the west showers will be most frequent while the east will stay mainly dry.

Top temperatures 11 to 14 degrees.

Moderate southwest winds will increase strong and gusty southerly along Atlantic coasts late in the day.

Tonight

Tonight will be mainly dry at first. Rain will develop in the west after midnight.

Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.

South to southeast winds will increase fresh to strong overnight and will reach gale force on west and southwest coasts by morning.