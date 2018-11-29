Thursday's weather: Showers and sunny spells, with a risk of hail or thunder

Today

This morning rain in the east will clear and elsewhere there will be scattered heavy showers with some sunny spells.

The showers will become more widespread during the afternoon with the risk of hail or thunder, especially in the west.

Afternoon temperatures will be around 7 to 11 degrees in fresh and gusty southwest winds.

Tonight

Tonight scattered showers will continue and may merge into longer spells of rain in the north.

Lowest temperatures will fall to between 4 and 7 degrees and southwest to west winds will be fresh and gusty.