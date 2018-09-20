Thursday's weather: Rainfall warning for seven southern counties

Today

Dry in many areas at first, apart from a few showers ,with the best of any sunshine in northern areas. But rain will gradually spread up from the southwest.

The rain will turn heavy and persistent in the South and Southeast with a risk of spot flooding and some high totals in a short space of time, especially near the coast.

However, the rain should be lighter and more intermittent in nature elsewhere and will turn more showery everywhere in the evening.

Winds light and variable for a time will increase very strong later near the South and East coast.

Top temperatures just 12 to 14 C.

Tonight

Tonight will be cool and blustery with clear spells and showers, some heavy.

Winds will increase fresh or strong westerly overnight and will be strong to near gale and gusty near some coasts.

Another chilly night with minimum temperatures of just 6 to 9 degrees.

Weather warning

Status yellow rainfall warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford

Rain will be persistent and heavy at times especially during the afternoon with risk of spot flooding. Totals of 25 to 40mm expected, highest values likely near coast.

Warning valid from 9am to 9pm.