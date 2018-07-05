Thursday's weather: Mostly dry with hazy sunshine; Highest temperatures 22C to 26C

TODAY

It will remain dry in most areas today.

There will be a little hazy sunshine in the south and southeast this morning.

Otherwise mostly cloudy with patchy mist or drizzle, mainly in western coastal areas this morning.

Highest temperatures will range from 16C to 21C in the southwest, west and north. It will be quite warm elsewhere, with values of 22C to 26C.

Winds mostly light to moderate, northwesterly in direction.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be mainly dry, with some clear spells developing, but a few spots of mist or drizzle may develop along western coasts.

Minimum temperatures 8C to 14C, coolest in the northwest and west.