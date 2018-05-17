Thursday's weather: Mostly dry again today, but somewhat cloudier than yesterday

Today

Predominantly dry again today, but somewhat cloudier compared with yesterday, with the best of the sunshine likely in the east and northeast.

There is a slight risk of drizzle this morning in Munster and a few light showers may occur in mid-western areas this afternoon.

Top temperatures today of 14 to 18 degrees, but a little cooler along southern and eastern coasts due to a light onshore southeasterly breeze.

Tonight

Varying cloud amounts and clear spells at first tonight, but cloud will gradually increase overnight, with patchy light rain, drizzle and mist developing in the Atlantic coastal fringes.

Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees. Winds will be mainly light and southerly in direction.