Thursday's weather: Mostly cloudy with scattered patches of drizzle; Highest temperatures 14C to 18C

TODAY

It will be mostly cloudy today with scattered patches of mist and drizzle.

More persistent rain will develop across the west and northwest this morning – extending gradually south-eastwards during the afternoon and evening.

The rain will begin to clear from the northwest during the evening.

Maximum temperatures of 14C to 18C in moderate south or southwest winds.

TONIGHT

It will become mostly dry across the north and west overnight but it looks set to be cloudy and wet in the south and east with spells of rain.

There will be mist and hill fog also.

Minimum temperatures of 2C to 5C under clearer skies in the northwest but 7C to 10C elsewhere with moderate northerly breezes.