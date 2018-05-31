Thursday's weather: Many areas dry and warm, with some showers

Today

Warm and humid today.

Many areas dry, with bright or sunny intervals at times, but cloudy periods also, with scattered showers.

Some of the showers will be heavy, especially in the north and northwest this morning and in western areas later today, with a slight risk of thunder.

Maximum temperatures 18 to 24 Celsius, coolest on coasts.

Winds mostly light, northeast or variable in direction.

Tonight

Tonight will be mainly dry, with variable cloud cover, but a few scattered showers will occur, some heavy in western areas early on and along the southeast coast towards morning.

Misty in places, with fog patches. Minimum temperatures 11 to 14 Celsius.