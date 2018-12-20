Thursday's weather: Heavy showers with a risk of hail and thunder

Today

Scattered heavy showers today, some prolonged in the northwest with the risk of hail and thunder.

However the showers will gradually become more isolated across the southern half of the country during the second half of the day.

Highs of 6 to 10 degrees Celsius, in mostly fresh southwest breezes.

Tonight

Showers will fade out across the northwest this evening, whilst at the same time outbreaks of rain with move into the southwest.

The rain will extend northeastwards to nearly all areas before midnight with some heavy bursts.

Some mist and fog too. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees Celsius, coldest in the north ahead of the rain with local frost.