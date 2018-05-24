Thursday's weather: Hazy sunshine with scattered showers; Highest temperatures 19C to 23C

TODAY

Any early morning mist or fog patches will soon clear into a sunny start to the day.

The sunshine is likely to turn hazy towards the afternoon; with scattered showers moving westwards from in off the Irish Sea.

An isolated thunderstorm is possible later.

Warm and humid with highs of 19C to 23C degrees.

TONIGHT

Mild and close tonight under broken cloud.

Residual showers will mainly affect southern counties.

Lowest temperatures of just 9C to 12C degrees. There will be some fog too, mainly for northern coasts. Light northerly breezes will freshen a bit overnight.