Thursday's weather: Cloudy and breezy with showery rain; Highest temperatures 14C to 17C

TODAY

Rather cloudy and breezy today in western and northern areas with showery rain at times.

It will be brighter in the east and south with some sunny spells for a time – however, there will be some showers later.

Afternoon temperatures of 14C to 17C in moderate or fresh west to southwest winds.

TONIGHT

Breezy with showery rain tonight, turning persistent in many places later in the night, but staying well scattered in the south and southeast.

Overnight lows of 9C to 11C in fresh southwesterly winds.