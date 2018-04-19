Thursday's weather: A warm day with highest temperatures up to 20° celsius

Today

Cloudy and rather misty at first with patchy drizzle or light rain - mainly affecting the midlands.

Overall dry for the day however with sunshine very gradually breaking through, all in mostly light southerly breezes.

Very mild or even warm with highest temperatures of 15 to 19 or 20° celsius.

Best values will occur for North Leinster, a little cooler though near western coasts where it will stay rather breezy.

Tonight

Dry and calm tonight with a mix of cloud and clear spells.

Mist and fog too across parts of the south and east. Feeling cool with a touch of grass frost locally.

Lowest temperatures will range 3 to 6° celsius.