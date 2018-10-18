Thursday's weather: A dry, bright day with highs of 14°

Today

Mist and fog patches in many areas this morning, with the risk of some dense pockets, especially in the midlands, but these will clear giving way to a dry, bright day with sunny intervals.

Maximum temperatures 11 to 14 Celsius, in light southerly or variable breezes.

Cloud will increase from the Atlantic later and southerly winds will freshen along Atlantic coasts.

Tonight

Tonight will remain dry in most areas, with a few clear spells in parts of the east and southeast at first, but cloud will continue to thicken from the Atlantic, bringing outbreaks of rain and drizzle to west and northwest coasts by morning.

Windy along Atlantic coasts, with fresh to strong southerly winds, but mostly light to moderate southerly winds elsewhere.

Minimum temperatures 2 to 7 Celsius, coldest in the east and southeast in the early night.