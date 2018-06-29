Three people rescued off stranded speedboat in Dublin

The RNLI say there has been surge in the number of people taking to the water

News
Three people rescued off stranded speedboat in Dublin

This image shows a calm Killiney Bay | Image: RNLI

The Dun Laoghaire RNLI has rescued three people off a speedboat that got stranded in Killiney Bay.

They responded to a call on Thursday.

The volunteer lifeboat crew was requested to launch their all-weather lifeboat at 10.55pm, following a report from the Irish Coast Guard.

The RNLI say weather conditions were idyllic, clear skies and good visibility.

The lifeboat crew successfully towed the speedboat and the three people safely back to Dun Laoghaire Harbour.

Commenting after the call out, Dun Laoghaire RNLI Coxswain Mark McGibney said: "The good weather has seen a surge in the volume of people taking to the water which is great to see but always be diligent and respect the water."


4 Related articles
WATCH: Steam powered paddleboat the 'Oliver Cromwell' sinks in Irish Sea

WATCH: Steam powered paddleboat the 'Oliver Cromwell' sinks in Irish Sea

Barge towed to safety in Mayo after floating 3,000km from Canada

Barge towed to safety in Mayo after floating 3,000km from Canada

Rescue teams locate car that entered water at Howth

Rescue teams locate car that entered water at Howth

WATCH: Three men rescued off Wexford coast during Storm Ophelia

WATCH: Three men rescued off Wexford coast during Storm Ophelia