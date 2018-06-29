Three people rescued off stranded speedboat in Dublin

The Dun Laoghaire RNLI has rescued three people off a speedboat that got stranded in Killiney Bay.

They responded to a call on Thursday.

The volunteer lifeboat crew was requested to launch their all-weather lifeboat at 10.55pm, following a report from the Irish Coast Guard.

The RNLI say weather conditions were idyllic, clear skies and good visibility.

The lifeboat crew successfully towed the speedboat and the three people safely back to Dun Laoghaire Harbour.

Commenting after the call out, Dun Laoghaire RNLI Coxswain Mark McGibney said: "The good weather has seen a surge in the volume of people taking to the water which is great to see but always be diligent and respect the water."