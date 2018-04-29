Three people injured, one seriously, following crash in Co Louth

Three people have been injured, one seriously, following a crash in Co Louth yesterday evening.

The crash between a car and a van happened on the N2 north of Ardee at Aclint at around 6pm.

A man in his 60s, who was driving the car, was airlifted to Beaumont Hospital.

His injuries are described as serious.

Two people - a man and a woman, both in their 20s - were in the van at the time of the crash.

They were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, with what are described as non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí say the stretch of road is currently closed to allow for a forensic exam, and local diversions are in place.

Any witnesses, anyone with dash cam footage, or anyone who travelled on the stretch of road between 5.30pm and 6.30pm are being asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041-687-1130, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station