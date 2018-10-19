Three more Dublin Bus routes switch to operator Go-Ahead

Three more bus routes are to switch from Dublin Bus to Go-Ahead Ireland from Sunday.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) says this will mean improved services on these routes and in other parts of the network too.

Route 111, 184 and 185 will be operated by the British company.

The NTA says these routes will see "immediate improvements in frequency and service levels".

A new Go Ahead bus stop | Image: Supplied to Newstalk.com

Seventeen other routes are being transferred to Go-Ahead in the weeks and months ahead.

The switchover of routes will also free up resources, which the NTA says has allowed it to approve a major programme of enhancements - including significant frequency improvements on five Dublin Bus routes from Sunday.

This follows the October 7th switch from Dublin Bus to Go-Ahead Ireland of routes 45a, 59, 63 and 75.

Routes 111, 184 and 185

Route 111 from Brides Glen to Dalkey will start earlier on Mondays to Saturdays - and a brand new Sunday service is being introduced to offer an hourly frequency.

The route stays the same and there are no route variations.

While the timetable for Route 184 from Bray to Newtownmountkennedy has been designed to connect with revised DART services at Greystones.

The first and last journeys are broadly similar - but the Mondays to Fridays evening frequency increases to every 30 minutes.

Inside a new Go Ahead bus | Image: Supplied to Newstalk.com

While Route 185 from Bray to Enniskerry will see more journeys serving the Palermo Estate.

Some improvements have been made to make the timetable easier to understand.

There will also be departures every 30 minutes from Bray DART station to Palermo Estate, with one of these continuing every hour to Powerscourt via Enniskerry.

Fares and payments remain unchanged on all these routes.