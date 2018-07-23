Three men arrested in England in connection with suspected acid attack on young boy

Three men in their 20s have been arrested in England in connection with a suspected acid attack on a three-year-old boy.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon in a store in a retail park in Worcester.

The boy, who was in a pushchair when the incident happened, was hospitalised with serious burns to his arm and face.

He has since been discharged, but police say "the long-term implications of his injuries are unknown at this time".

Police have said they are treating the incident as a 'deliberate attack'.

It has been confirmed today that three men - aged 22, 25 and 26 - have now been arrested.

They are being held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

A 39-year-old man also remains in custody in connection with the incident.

Tony Garner of West Mercia Police said: "We'd like to thank everyone who shared our appeal over the weekend and contacted us with information; all of this is helping us to build up a better picture of this incident."