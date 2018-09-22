Three men arrested after 'substantial sum' of cash seized in Wexford

Three men have been arrested following a cash seizure in Wexford this morning.

Gardaí stopped two vehicles off the Clonard Road in the town at around 10:45am.

It came as part of an investigation targeting organised crime activity.

A 'substantial sum' of cash was seized after the two cars were searched.

The exact amount of cash found has yet to be determined.

Three men - aged 47, 38 and 29 - were arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences following this morning's seizure.

They're being held at Wexford Garda Station.