'Three meals a day' disappearing as traditional dining, Bord Bia says

New research from Bord Bia has found that the traditional 'three meals a day' is no longer the norm.

The food board has released the findings of its 2018 Irish Foodservice Market Insights Report.

It shows that Ireland's foodservice market is set to grow by 6.1% this year to reach a value of €8.2bn.

However it also found that consumer demand for convenience and sustainable practises are disrupting the foodservice industry - and that with more operators using food as a tool to compete, new channels such as forecourt food experiences continue to emerge.

It says day-stages are bluring and traditional ways of dining are disappearing.

"On the go dining will continue to grow and snacking and late-night occasions will grow in importance as consumers look to source food at any time".

Convenience is key with consumers looking to source food 'anytime, anywhere'.

'More experiences when eating out'

"A continued emphasis on convenient options such as takeaway and delivery will drive growth and spread to other segments that traditionally don't cater for this, including full service restaurants, pubs and even hotels."

The report adds: "Consumers are looking for more experiences when eating out.

"Restaurants and foodservice are increasing seen as 'entertainment' and consumers are willing to spend on something that is unique and different.

"Occasions will increasingly be divided into those that are convenience driven and those in which consumer demand 'something unique'".

And it believes delivery-only kitchens, which are starting to appear in other countries, "will likely" be an area of focus for companies in Ireland.

Tech solutions

While it says as more tech-enabled solutions enter the market - such as cashless services and click and collect - much of the 'front of house' experience between consumers and the operator could ultimately become automated.

It also cites third-party delivery as "possibly the biggest disruptor as technology provides app-enabled ordering which is increasingly growing into segments that haven't traditionally delivered such as full-service restaurants and even pubs."

These findings have been be shared with more than 300 delegates at Bord Bia's Foodservice Seminar at the RDS in Dublin.