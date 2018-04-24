Three hospitalised after serious crash on Dublin's South Quays

It has emerged a Garda car was involved in the crash
Three people have been taken to hospital after a serious crash on Dublin's South Quays.
A Garda car was one of four vehicles involved in the collision.
In a statement Gardaí said they were “investigating a serious four car collision on Wellington Quay."
The crash happened just after 2pm this afternoon.
A large section of the south quays were closed to traffic for a time however, they have now fully reopened.
The road closure led to the temporary lifting of traffic restrictions around College Green, however road users were advised to avoid the area.