Three arrested as part of garda operation targeting criminal groups

Gardaí have arrested three people as part of ongoing operations targeting criminal groups involved in burglary and related crime in south Kilkenny.

The two men and one woman were arrested following a burglary in Mooncoin in the early hours of Friday morning.

Garda units from Mooncoin and Thomastown responded to an intruder alarm activation at around 1.40am at a supermarket on Main Street in Mooncoin.

The woman, aged in her 20s, and two men, aged in their 30s and late teens, were arrested near the scene a short time later.

All three of them are being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Thomastown and Kilkenny garda stations.

Property taken during the burglary - including a sum of cash - has been recovered and car involved in the incident has been seized.

Gardaí say the investigation is ongoing.