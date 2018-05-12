Thousands take part in 2018 Darkness Into Light event

People from all over the country were up early this morning for the 2018 Darkness Into Light event.

Outside of Ireland events were also held in North America, Canada and Australia.

People started proceedings at at the Phoenix Park in Dublin.

The annual Pieta House suicide awareness walk took place at over a 150 different locations across Ireland this year.

Tens of thousands of people walked to the message that Ireland's mental health issues cannot be ignored.

Among those taking part was Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

These people explain why they took part this morning.

One woman said: "Well this is the first time I've come and it was 14 years since my daughter died - and every year we kept saying we'd come and Greta said this year 'I think we should go' and so we just came.

"Just to support everybody, support the organisation and make people talk about it as well".

Another woman said: "I decided to do this because it is very close to our heart in the family, we had a bereavement through suicide a few years ago.

"I just think in this country mental health is such an issue that it needs to be addressed so much - and the more people that come out here tonight, the more support we should get for it.

"And people might understand they have somewhere to turn".

Organisers say they are already looking forward to next years event.

Anyone affected by issues raised in this article can contact Pieta House here