WATCH: Thousands of volunteers out to collect for Special Olympics Ireland

Over 3,000 volunteers are out on the streets today to help support Special Olympics Ireland.

Collectors will be in over 600 locations as paret of its annual collection day.

Itis the biggest fundraising day of the year, and aims to raise over €620,000.

People can also give €4 by texting 'Athlete' to 50300.

Athlete Fiona Byrne has been talking with Newstalk's Henry McKean:

Collections are taking place right around the country:

Special Olympics Ireland has almost 8,872 registered athletes participating in 14 sports in 352 affiliated groups throughout the island of Ireland.

These athletes are supported by their families and a team of 25,000 volunteers who give of their time to help out at sporting and fundraising events.