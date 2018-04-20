WATCH: Thousands of volunteers out to collect for Special Olympics Ireland

The organisation has almost 8,872 registered athletes

News
WATCH: Thousands of volunteers out to collect for Special Olympics Ireland

Image via @HenryMcKean on Twitter

Over 3,000 volunteers are out on the streets today to help support Special Olympics Ireland.

Collectors will be in over 600 locations as paret of its annual collection day.

Itis the biggest fundraising day of the year, and aims to raise over €620,000.

People can also give €4 by texting 'Athlete' to 50300.

Athlete Fiona Byrne has been talking with Newstalk's Henry McKean:

Collections are taking place right around the country:

Special Olympics Ireland has almost 8,872 registered athletes participating in 14 sports in 352 affiliated groups throughout the island of Ireland.

These athletes are supported by their families and a team of 25,000 volunteers who give of their time to help out at sporting and fundraising events.


4 Related articles
Schwarzenegger smacks-down troll who mocked Special Olympics

Schwarzenegger smacks-down troll who mocked Special Olympics

Team Ireland arrives home to a hero's welcome

Team Ireland arrives home to a hero's welcome

Team Ireland enjoy successful final day at Austria 2017

Team Ireland enjoy successful final day at Austria 2017

Irish Floorball teams take centre stage at Special Olympics Winter Games

Irish Floorball teams take centre stage at Special Olympics Winter Games