Thousands of dollars in cash spills from security van onto highway in US

Police in the US are calling for members of the public to return any money they took after thousands of dollars in cash was strewn across a highway.

The incident happened on an interstate in Indiana on Wednesday morning.

The door of a Brinks armoured truck opened, leading to packages of money falling onto the road.

Police said they would not reveal the amount of money involved, but local media outlets estimated at least $600,000 (€500,000) ended up on the highway.

While some of the packages remained intact, others broke open - leaving notes blown all over the road.

Several motorists are reported to have stopped to pick up loose cash, as well as the money bags.

According to police, troops arriving at the scene found people with money in their hands, bags and pockets - although they say all of that cash "was returned to the Brinks employees".

However, witnesses reported several vehicles leaving the scene before troops arrived.

Local media reported that a school bus driver was among the people believed to have made off with cash.

Police are now urging anybody who took money to turn it in, saying they can avoid charges if they arrange to hand it over.

Bill Dalton of Indiana State Police said: " People know right from wrong and anyone we track down who kept a dollar of this money will be arrested for theft.

"The time to do the right thing and call us to turn in the money is now, because once we knock on your door, you won’t be able to avoid being arrested."