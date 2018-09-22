Thousands expected to take part in housing protests today

Thousands of people are expected to take part in a national protest over the housing crisis today.

Demonstrations are set to be held across 13 counties, under the 'Take Back the City' banner.

The largest event kicks off at Dublin's Garden of Remembrance at 1pm.

Several other demonstrations are set to take place across the capital, with other events planned in towns and cities including Galway, Cork, Waterford and Belfast.

Latest figures from the Department of Housing show just under 10,000 people accessed emergency accommodation in July.

Today's protests are also taking place in the wake of a high-profile eviction at North Frederick Street last week.

Photos widely shared on social media showed a number of men dressed all in black and wearing balaclavas entering the building to remove housing activists who had been occupying the vacant property.

Masked gardaí from the Public Order Unit gathered in front of the property while the eviction was being carried out, and a number of demonstrators were arrested.

The incident prompted hundreds of people to take part in a major demonstration that saw several streets in Dublin city centre blocked during the evening rush hour.

Speaking ahead of today's 'national day of action', Aaron from Take Back the City says homelessness is an island-wide problem.

He explained: "I think the question of the housing crisis is something that is affecting us all directly or indirectly, and I think it's the issue of the day for most Irish people.

"Day by day there's an ineptitude by the Government to solve this crisis, and it's something that affects all of us."

Organisers of today's demonstrations say they're calling on "grassroots groups, housing activists, and community groups nationwide" to take part.