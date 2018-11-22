Theresa May planning to return to Brussels for more Brexit talks ahead of key summit

Theresa May will return to Brussels on Saturday for last-minute Brexit talks ahead of the key summit of EU leaders on Sunday.

The British Prime Minister met with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker yesterday, as negotiators on both sides work to finalise a deal on the future relationship between the EU and UK.

After the meeting, Mrs May admitted there were "remaining issues" - but insisted they had made "further progress" in a "very good" meeting.

EU leaders are scheduled to meet on Sunday, with the aim of 'rubber stamping' the Brexit agreements.

Uncertainty remains, however, over some issues - with the Spanish Prime Minister threatening to veto the entire agreement.

Pedro Sanchez is concerned about the Brexit document and the future of Gibraltar, which Spain argues is rightfully theirs.

Speaking earlier this week, he claimed his country will vote no to the deal unless 'changes' were made.

Significant questions also remain over whether Mrs May will be able to get the draft withdrawal deal through her own parliament, with some members of her own Conservative party among those objecting to the agreement.

The DUP, which is propping up Mrs May's government, has also continued to voice its objections to the deal.

Meanwhile, the Dáil has overwhelmingly backed a motion in support of the draft Brexit deal.

Just nine TDs opposed the proposal in a vote last night.

However, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin used the debate to attack the Government.

He accused Fine Gael Ministers of playing politics with the deal reached last week, arguing: "We have seen, I would regard, over the top and choreographed reactions to even the smallest criticisms.

"The record of the House shows that any challenge from any part of the House has been denounced as irresponsible."

He added: "The fact that the first reaction to last week's deal was for Ministers to discuss how to trigger an election suggests a Government which always puts politics first."