Theresa May makes plea to UK people to accept Brexit

The UK Prime Minister Theresa May has written a letter to the British nation, setting out her intention to make Brexit work.

It comes as EU leaders have formally approved the plan in Brussels.

In the letter, Mrs May writes the withdrawal agreement will work "for our whole country and all of our people".

"When I became your prime minister the United Kingdom had just voted to leave the European Union.

"From my first day in the job, I knew I had a clear mission before me - a duty to fulfil on your behalf: to honour the result of the referendum and secure a brighter future for our country by negotiating a good Brexit deal with the EU.

"Throughout the long and complex negotiations that have taken place over the last year and a half, I have never lost sight of that duty.

"Today, I am in Brussels with the firm intention of agreeing a Brexit deal with the leaders of the other 27 EU nations.

"It will be a deal that is in our national interest - one that works for our whole country and all of our people, whether you voted 'Leave' or 'Remain'.

"It will honour the result of the referendum."

Mrs May also outlines how the Brexit deal will "take back control" of UK borders, money and laws.

"We will be out of EU programmes that do not work in our interests: out of the common agricultural policy, that has failed our farmers, and out of the common fisheries policy, that has failed our coastal communities.

"Instead, we will be able to design a system of agricultural support that works for us and we will be an independent coastal state once again, with full control over our waters."

She adds: "Crucially, it will protect the integrity of our United Kingdom and ensure that there will be no hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland - so people can live their lives as they do now."

"Outside the EU, we will be able to sign new trade deals with other countries and open up new markets in the fastest-growing economies around the world."

"On 29 March next year, the United Kingdom will leave the European Union. We will then begin a new chapter in our national life."

"To do that we need to get on with Brexit now by getting behind this deal.

"Parliament will have the chance to do that in a few weeks' time when it has a meaningful vote on the deal I hope to strike today."