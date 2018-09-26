"The worst type of politics" - Heated Dáil debate as Eoghan Murphy survives no confidence motion

The Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy survived a motion of no confidence on Tuesday night after a stormy debate in the Dáil.

He comfortably saw off the motion from Sinn Féin when Fianna Fáil abstained.

It was tetchy from the beginning as Sinn Féin's Eoin O'Broin attacked the minister:

"His blind defence of rebuilding Irleand is proof of how out of touch, and how out of depth, he really is", Mr O'Broin said.

But Mr Murphy was no wilting flower when it came to his future, who replied: "I won't be houndred out of office by personalised ad campaign and personalised attacks against me."

While his party colleague, Minister of State Catherine Byrne, ultimately voted with the Government.

In a statement, she said had "positive and constructive discussions" with the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister Eoghan Murphy.

"I believe that for any new housing development to be successful, investment in proper planning and community facilities is essential. We all want to live in a sustainable and safe community", she added.

File photo of the Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy with the Minister of State Catherine Byrne in Inchicore ahead of the announcement of the St Michael’s Estate development | Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews

And the result was assured when Fianna Fáil's Darragh O'Brien said they would not vote with the motion.

Fianna Fáil's Pat Casey then started the attack on Sinn Féin.

"Tonight is a failed tactic - a cynical ploy and represents everything I dispise about politics".

Which was joined in by a queue of ministers, with Health Minister Simon Harris saying: "It is a real case of the worst type of politics".

And Regina Doherty twisting the knife "This kind of wasteless, needless time when we really have work to be doing - you're pathetic".

There was outrage from the Sinn Féin benches, with TD Martin Ferris lashing out at Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil: "This Government have to held to account - and you're propping them up and continue to prop them up.

"You're an absolute disgrace".