WATCH: The good and the mad: A look at Ireland's Eurovision entries

Irish Eurovision hopefuls are gearing up for a fight on Saturday, as the country has made it through to the final for the first time since 2013.

Ireland will perform in the second half of the grand final in Lisbon, with Ryan O'Shaughnessy's 'Together'.

We were announced - just about! - as going through on Tuesday night.

Speaking afterwards, O'Shaughnessy said: "I think I speak for us all and I say that we;re so happy that other countries can understand what we're trying to do here - we're trying to make a little bit of a change and let people see that love is love.

"Other countries have seen that, so I'm just so happy that other people feel what we feel".

Ireland has won the Eurovision Song Contest a record seven times. Our last victory dates back to 1996 with Eimear Quinn's 'The Voice'.

We look back on some good and some mad Irish entries over the years.

Jedward represented Ireland at the 2011 Eurovision Song Contest in Düsseldorf with the song Lipstick - but did not get through to the grand final.

Brian Kennedy tried his hand at the contest in 2006 with 'Every Song Is A Cry For Love', which again did not get through the first semi-final.

Ryan Dolan took to the stage, complete with topless bodhrán players, in 2013 with 'Only Love Survives'.

No luck on this one, either.

Dustin the Turkey failed to make it through to the final with 'Irelande Douze Points' in 2008.

Among the lyrcis were: "Give us another chance, we're sorry for Riverdance.

"Sure Flatley he's a Yank, oh - and the Danuble flows through France.

"Bloc vote, shock vote - get your 12 today - and you're all invited to Dublin, Ireland and we'll party the shamrock way".

Molly Sterling's 2015 song 'Playing With Numbers' failed to qualify back in 2015.

Looking back at the glory days, Johnny Logan won in 1980 with 'What's Another Year' - he is the only person to win the competition twice.

He won a second time in 1987 with 'Hold Me Now'.

Linda Martin took first place with 'Why Me' in 1992.

Ireland's entry in 1994, 'Rock'n'Roll Kids' by Paul Harrington and Charlie McGettigan, also got to first place - but was arguably overshadowed by the interval act that year, an unknown performance called 'Riverdance'.

Eimear Quinn also came out on top in 1996, with 'The Voice'.

Can we do it again?