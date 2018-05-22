The Pat Kenny Show Taste of Dublin Competition T&Cs

Taste of Dublin, inspired by Neff competition – 21st May – 25th May 2018
Terms and Conditions
The competition is for a chance to win the suite of Neff appliances listed below: B6ACH7HN0B; C1APG64N0B; T58FD20X0; Z9442X0; Z9416X2; Z9417X2; D95FRW1S0B; Ki5852S30G; S515T80D0G; (“the prize”) from the Promoter. In order to be in with the chance to win the Prize, the entrant must text into the radio station. The winner will be selected at random after the closing date from the submitted entries.
The draw is only open to all Republic of Ireland residents above the age of 18 years of age only.
Entries to the draw shall be accepted from May 21st 2018 and the closing date is 25th May 2018.
The winner will be announced on 25th May 2018.
Only one entry per person is permitted.
The Promoter reserves the right to reject those entries which it considers, in its absolute discretion, do not comply with these T&C’s or are fraudulent.
The decision of the Promoter in all matters is final and binding and no correspondence shall be entered into.
The Promoter reserves the right to amend, extend or withdraw the competition at any time due to circumstances beyond its reasonable control.
The Promoter shall not be liable for any interruption to the competition due to circumstances beyond its reasonable control.
The Promoter reserves the right to provide a substitute prize of equivalent quality and price in the event of unavailability of the Prize.
Please note that there is no cash alternative to the Prize.
Please note that the appliances will be delivered up to 8 weeks after the competition has taken place. Latest will be the 16/07/2018.
The promoter does not provide storage for these products.
This prize will be delivered to the consumer by the promoter but the promoter will not be responsible for installation of the appliances.
All entry forms, upon receipt by the Promoter, shall become its property and shall not be returned to purchasers.
By submitting an entry, entrants agree to be bound by these terms and conditions.
The Promoter reserves the right, acting reasonably and in accordance with all relevant legislation and codes of practice, to vary these terms and conditions, at any time.
The Promotion is subject to the laws of Republic of Ireland and the courts of the Republic of Ireland shall have non-exclusive jurisdiction.
The Promoter/Data Controller BSH Home Appliances Limited, a company registered in England and Wales under company registration number 01844007 with registered office at Grand Union House, Old Wolverton Road, Wolverton, Milton Keynes, MK12 5PT, United Kingdom.