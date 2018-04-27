The Moncrieff Show is on the road again and this time we’re going to ..... TULLAMORE!

Moncrieff's Movies & Booze is live from The Bridge House Hotel in the heart of Tullamore Co. Offaly on Friday the 04th of May.

Join The Moncrieff Show where we’ll be kicking off the Bank Holiday weekend as we'll pop corks, eat good food, talk movies and drink the tastiest booze ..... sure what else would you want to be doing of a Friday .....

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

Tickets are free but you must register and show proof on the day, either by Printing Tickets OR having them Downloaded on your Smart Phone.

As alcohol will be served this is STRICTLY OVER 18s event and under 18s will be refused entry.