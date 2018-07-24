Tesco Ireland announces new chief executive officer

Kari Daniels has been appointed chief executive of Tesco Ireland.

Ms Daniels joined the company in 2002 and is one of its commercial directors.

She is currently the commercial director for packaged foods in the UK.

She has also held a number of senior commercial and marketing roles in the UK and Europe - including director of brand in Tesco UK's customer team.

As CEO of Tesco Ireland, she will report to Tesco UK & Ireland CEO Jason Tarry. She will also join the UK leadership team.

On her new role, Ms Daniels said: "I am very excited to be joining Tesco Ireland as chief executive.

"I'm looking forward to working with our team of over 13,000 people to give our customers the very best experience when they shop in Tesco."

Commenting on the appointment, Mr Tarry added: "Kari has shown outstanding leadership and delivered improved performance in the product categories under her remit and is the very best person to lead Tesco Ireland forward. I wish her the very best in her new role."

Ms Daniels replaces Andrew Yaxley, who has been appointed Tesco's group chief product officer.

She will take up her new role in September.

Tesco entered the Irish market in 1997 with the acquisition of Quinnsworth and Crazy Prices retail chains.

It now has over 140 stores across the country.