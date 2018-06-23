Tens of thousands take part in a pro-EU demonstration

Thousands of pro-EU supporters have walked through central London today.

Those taking part in the People's Vote March are calling for a referendum on the final withdrawal deal agreed with Brussels.

It's exactly two years since the UK voted to leave the European Union.

James McGrory is from Open Britain - one of the groups organising the demonstration, he says "the march will make people in Westminster and politicians across the country sit up and take note - it's about the strength of feeling there is out there".