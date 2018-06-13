Ten SUVs seized in crackdown on suspected crime gang

Gardaí have seized 10 high value sports utility vehicles (SUVs) as part of a raid into a suspected organised crime gang.

It is part of an an on-going investigation by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) in west Dublin.

Officers carried out a customs control visit at a motor dealership in the Killeen Road area, Fox and Geese, in Dublin 10 on Wednesday morning.

Image: Facebook/An Garda Síochána

This included detective gardaí and Revenue Customs Bureau Officers attached to the CAB.

Ten high value sports utility vehicles were detained by officers on suspicion of VRT-related offences.

Image: Facebook/An Garda Síochána

The vehicles include eight high value Range Rovers and two BMW X5's.

A conservative estimate on these vehicles puts their worth in excess of €70,000 each.