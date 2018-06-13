Ten SUVs seized in crackdown on suspected crime gang

Officers carried out an operation at a motor dealership in west Dublin
Gardaí have seized 10 high value sports utility vehicles (SUVs) as part of a raid into a suspected organised crime gang.
It is part of an an on-going investigation by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) in west Dublin.
Officers carried out a customs control visit at a motor dealership in the Killeen Road area, Fox and Geese, in Dublin 10 on Wednesday morning.
This included detective gardaí and Revenue Customs Bureau Officers attached to the CAB.
Ten high value sports utility vehicles were detained by officers on suspicion of VRT-related offences.
The vehicles include eight high value Range Rovers and two BMW X5's.
A conservative estimate on these vehicles puts their worth in excess of €70,000 each.