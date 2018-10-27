Ten Irish EuroMillions players share €1m jackpot

A number of Euromillions players around Ireland have woken up €100,000 richer.

Ten players in Wicklow, Louth, Galway, Moanghan, Tipperary, Waterford and Dubliln are sharing a €1m jackpot.



It comes after Friday night's EuroMillions Ireland Only Raffle.

And while the EuroMillions jackpot of €70m was not won, another lucky Irish player matched five numbers plus 1 lucky star to take €86,770.

A National Lottery spokesperson has urged all EuroMillions players to check their tickets to see if they were the winners.

"The EuroMillions Ireland Only Raffle top prize of €1m was shared amongst ten of our players in order to spread the luck around and share the dream.

"Whilst last night's mega jackpot of €70m was not won, ten of our players are very happy today.

"As well as €100,000 from the special Ireland Only Raffle they also win the regular €5,000 raffle prize so they will collect cheques each of €1,005,000."

Two of the winning EuroMillions Ireland Only Raffle prizes were purchased online, two tickets were bought in stores in Co Louth and two in stores in Co Galway.

The winning Ireland Only Raffle tickets were purchased in:

Mace, Main Street, Smithborough, Monaghan

Tesco, Donore Road, Drogheda, Co Louth

Windmill Stores, 40 Windmill Road, Drogheda, Co Louth

MAF Service Station, St. Brendans Road, Portumna, Co Galway

Corrib Oil Service Station, Camphill, Loughrea, Co Galway

SuperValu, Main Street, Cashel, Co Tipperary

Coolagh Centra Service Station, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Co Waterford

S & T Bennett Ltd, Killester Avenue, Killester, Dublin

Two were bought online

Meanwhile, the Match Five Plus 1 Lucky Star winning Ticket worth over €86,000 was sold in Centra, Boghall Road in Bray, Co Wicklow.