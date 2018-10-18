Telecoms firm eir announces 750 new jobs for Sligo, Cork and Limerick

Eir has announced 750 new positions across regional locations in Sligo, Cork and Limerick.

The roles will be mainly in customer services and are part of eir's programme to bring all customer-facing functions back in-house.

The announcement was made as the telecoms company launched 350 of the jobs at a new facility at Rathedmond in Sligo town.

The jobs are set to come on stream in the coming months.

Earlier this year, eir announced it was to cut 750 positions.

It came after a majority stake of 65% in the company was acquired by two French firms controlled by telecoms billionaire, Xavier Niel.

While back in January, eir pulled out from the National Broadband Plan bid.

On the new positions, Minister of State at the Department of Communications Sean Canney said: "I am very happy to welcome eir to Sligo.

"This Government is committed to ensuring the benefits of the economic recovery continue to reach well beyond our cities, and today's announcement is in recognition of the immense talent that exists in every part of Ireland."

CEO of eir, Carolan Lennon said: "We are delighted to announce these jobs and to extend our team with highly skilled, local talent across key regional locations.

"eir is committed to investing in Ireland in every sense of the word, from providing top quality jobs across the country, to ensuring our superfast broadband and high quality mobile service reaches everybody in Ireland."