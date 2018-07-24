Teenager dies while taking selfies on Australian cliff

A teenager has died in Australia after falling from the edge of a cliff while taking selfies with friends.

It is reported that the 18-year-old British tourist was at Cape Solander, south of Sydney, when he lost his balance on slippery rocks.

He fell 10 metres into the sea below, police said.

Sydney's Daily Telegraph reported he was visiting the site with 15 others.

A rescue helicopter arrived after his friends called the emergency services.

Marine area command officers pulled him from the water after 30 minutes.

A helicopter flew him to land as paramedics tried to revive him, but he was later pronounced dead.

He is the second person to fall and die from the cliff in the last six weeks.

It is believed the group climbed down from an official viewing platform to a rock ledge above the water.