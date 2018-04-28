Teenage driver dies following crash in Co Cavan

A teenager has died following a crash in Cavan in the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened on the Dublin Road, Kingscourt at around 1.55am.

The 18-year-old driver of the car was fatally injured after his car collided with another car.

Gardaí say the 19-year-old male driver of the second car was not injured.

The body of the deceased teenager has been taken to Cavan General Mortuary, where a post mortem will take place.

The road remains closed while a forensic examination is carried out at the scene.

Anybody who witnessed the crash is being asked to contact Bailieboro Garda Station on 042-969-4570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.