Teenager arrested after rock thrown through window of Dublin's Pantibar

The incident happened on the eve of the Dublin Pride parade

News
Picture by: Brian Lawless/PA Wire/PA Images

Updated 10am

A teenager has been arrested after a rock was thrown through a window of one of Dublin's most iconic gay bars.

It happened on the eve of the Pride Festival, which is taking place in the city today.

A rock with homophobic language was thrown through the window of Pantibar on Capel Street at around 11pm last night.

Nobody was injured.

A short time later, gardaí arrested a boy in his late teens in connection with the incident.

He was questioned at Store Street Garda Station.

He has since been released without charge, and a file is being prepared for the DPP.