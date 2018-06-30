Teenager arrested after rock thrown through window of Dublin's Pantibar

Updated 10am

A teenager has been arrested after a rock was thrown through a window of one of Dublin's most iconic gay bars.

It happened on the eve of the Pride Festival, which is taking place in the city today.

A rock with homophobic language was thrown through the window of Pantibar on Capel Street at around 11pm last night.

Nobody was injured.

A brick thrown through Pantibar's window just now. No one hurt.

It says in Irish "FAIRIES (fags) OUT OF IRELAND"



But we are Ireland



Happy Pride everyone. It's going to be a great day tomorrow, full of Irish love and queer joy.

Be thankful for it, cos some people have neither pic.twitter.com/AQe2YwXpvY — Dr Panti Bliss (@PantiBliss) June 29, 2018

A short time later, gardaí arrested a boy in his late teens in connection with the incident.

He was questioned at Store Street Garda Station.

He has since been released without charge, and a file is being prepared for the DPP.