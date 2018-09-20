Ted Radio Hour: Decisions

Whether you're choosing spaghetti sauce or a life partner, making decisions can be paralyzing. This week, TED speakers explore how we make choices & how we learn to live with them.

We assume that our choices come with prepackaged consequences. But author Malcolm Gladwell explains how we aren't simply passive recipients of our decisions.

Psycho-economist Sheena Iyengar explains how we can actively use choice as a tool to help us arrive at decisions we can live with.

Philosopher Ruth Chang has come up with five straightforward steps to help people navigate tough decisions.

We often think that our decisions are our own. But Duke professor Dan Ariely explains how our environment -- even something as simple as how a question is framed -- can affect what we choose.