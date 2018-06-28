Ted Radio Hour: Anthropocene

On the Ted Radio Hour, this Saturday.

Some scientists say we’re in a new geological age where humans are having an unprecedented impact on Earth. This hour, TED speakers ask what this means for the future of our planet, and our species.

Have we entered a new age defined by humans? Paleontologist Kenneth Lacovara says there's "no doubt" that humans' impact on Earth will show up in the geological record.

Environmental writer Emma Marris wants us to broaden our definition of nature to include urban spaces, so we can better protect them.

At various times, life on earth has come close to being erased. Paleontologist Peter Ward explains what we can learn from previous mass extinctions.

Biodiversity archivist Cary Fowler explains how the Svalbard Global Seed Vault will prepare humans for climate change and its effect on our environment and our food supply