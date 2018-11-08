Teachers report high levels of anxiety due to cyberbullying by pupils

A report from Dublin City University (DCU) has found almost 10% of teachers were the victims of online bullying by pupils.

Its National Anti-Bullying Research and Resource Centre has recommended a greater level of support for teachers' well-being and online safety.

The report found that almost 15% of teachers were also aware of a colleague experiencing cyberbullying in the last 12 months.

Teachers surveyed cited increased stress, with many reporting that it 'significantly impacted' them during their working day.

The research also found that less than half had received anti-bullying training.

The research surveyed 577 post-primary school teachers on the issue of cyberbullying - which is defined as "the creation of digital texts, images and recordings that portray the teacher in ways that are demeaning and/or ridicule the teacher which are then transmitted to others."

It found that cyberbullying was mainly perpetrated by pupils (59%) with most of this victimisation taking place on social media.

File photo

Liam Challenor is from DCU's National Anti-Bullying Research and Resource Centre.

He said the reported impact of cyberbullying ranged from increased anxiety and stress levels, negative impacts on their working environment and a reluctance to report the issue and seek help from management.

"The findings of this research show that some post-primary teachers in Ireland experience cyberbullying from pupils, parents and other school staff.

"This victimisation has a significant impact on the well-being of these teachers and on a teacher's role within a school context.

"It requires further supports to reduce cyberbullying in schools and to support everyone within the school community."

Teachers reported that they resorted to various methods to protect their online safety - ranging from increasing their privacy settings (17.1%); using anti-virus software (14.1%); changing their name to Irish online (13.6%) and reporting and blocking (6.9%).

Some 7.4% of teachers did not know of any tools to stay safe online.