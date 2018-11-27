Tayto crisps 'most missed' food by Irish emigrants abroad

A new survey of Irish people living living abroad has shown that their most missed food is Tayto crisps.

The 'Diaspora Decides' study from Checkout Magazine has put the snack back in pole position - having been pushed off in favour of Kerrygold butter.

Tayto held the top position for four years running, until Kerrygold came out on top in 2017.

According to the data, 32% of the returned Irish emigrants surveyed said that they missed the iconic crisp brand 'a lot' while overseas, 18% 'miss it a little'.

Other brands that made the top five most-missed products are: Cadbury chocolate (31%), Barry's Tea (28%), Kerrygold butter (27%) and Denny rashers and Guinness both (19%).

File photo

However, Guinness was also 'not missed at all' by 48% of those surveyed.

While at home, stout (66%) tops the list of products that are considered to be of better quality in Ireland than they are abroad.

This is followed closely by other firm favourites - such as milk (58%), butter (58%), meat (58%), tea bags (54%), pre-packed bacon/rashers (52%), prepacked sausages (51%), and dairy spreads/margarine (40%).

File photo

Checkout says this indicates that when it comes to the most-missed meal of the day for Irish expats, they are very loyal to their breakfast-table favourites - as a number of products on the list are vital ingredients in the first meal of the day.

Online editor at Checkout.ie, Donna Ahern, said: "For those of us that have lived overseas or have visited family living abroad, the aforementioned items are always the products that are mentioned the most.

"Interestingly, Tayto remained in pole position for the first four years that this research was conducted.

"While Kerrygold pipped the iconic crisp last year to come out on top, this year, Tayto has reclaimed its number one position yet again - so it continues to be at the forefront of expats minds when Irish food nostalgia sets in."

"However, the big tea brands are this year's big surprise, with Barry's edging out Lyons as the most-missed tea brand by quite a significant 11%.

"This is in sharp contrast to last year, when the two brands were neck and neck."

An online survey of 282 respondents was carried out among those who have returned to Ireland.