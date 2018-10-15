Taosieach hits out at those "who forced" the resignation of Frances Fitzgerald

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has hit out at those who he claims forced the resignation of Frances Fitzgerald and caused the early retirement of Noirin O'Sullivan.

Mr Varadkar has tweeted that they should "reflect on their judgment" after the former Tánaiste and ex-Garda Commissioner were vindicated in the Disclosures Tribunal report.

Those who forced the resignation of Frances Fitzgerald and precipitated the early retirement of Noirin O'Sullivan should reflect on their judgment. pic.twitter.com/VFfwf0bg5O — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) October 14, 2018

Meanwhile, it is reported that former Garda press officer Superintendent Dave Taylor has applied to retire early from the force.

He was suspended at the weekend after the same report found that he helped smear Maurice McCabe.

The third interim report from the Disclosures Tribunal found that Superintendent Taylor and former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan ran a smear campaign against Garda Sergeant Maurice McCabe

The report was released by Justice Peter Charleton on Thursday.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said he was establishing a group to examine the findings - saying it made for difficult reading and they needed to identify what lessons had to be learned.

The Garda Press Office has confirmed a senior officer had been suspended.

However it said it was an employment matter and would not comment further.