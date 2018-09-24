Taoiseach to address UN as part of Nelson Mandela Peace Summit

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will address the United Nations General Assembly later.

He is attending the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit on Monday, to mark the 100th anniversary of Mr. Mandela's birth.

Ireland is playing a prominent role in the event, having led the negotiations in partnership with South Africa which agreed the political declaration issuing from the summit.

Mr Varadkar is attending high-level meetings and events along with Tánaiste Simon Coveney and the Minister of State for the Diaspora Ciarán Cannon.

The Taoiseach will deliver a statement in the General Assembly Hall, following remarks by the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa.

The summit celebrates the legacy of Nelson Mandela, and seeks to renew the determination and responsibility of UN member states to apply his values.

UN Ireland campaign

The Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Minister of State will hold bilateral meetings with counterparts from around the world.

It comes amid Ireland's campaign for election to the UN Security Council for the 2021-2022 term, which was formally launched in July.

The Government says this week is "an opportunity for Ireland's candidature to be raised with member states whose backing is essential at the election in June 2020".

Mr Varadkar and Mr Coveney will highlight Ireland's long standing commitment to the UN, including Irish participation in UN peacekeeping operations.

This year marks 60 years of unbroken UN peacekeeping service by Irish men and women.

During his visit, the Tánaiste will speak to the United Nations General Assembly, emphasising the importance of multilateralism in meeting many challenges.

'Commitment to peace, reconciliation'

Speaking in advance of the summit, Mr Varadkar said: "I'm looking forward to returning to the United Nations this week to participate in the Nelson Mandela peace summit.

"This event marks an important opportunity to reflect on Mandela's legacy.

"It's not only a celebration of his life, but also a moment for the global community to see how Mandela's commitment to peace, reconciliation and human rights, can help us to meet the challenges we face today."

Mr Coveney added: "Our world today is imperilled by challenges which no country alone can solve.

"Ireland is determined to play a role and meet our responsibilities at the United Nations.

"From protecting our planet to providing humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable, we must work together in partnership and with understanding."