Taoiseach pledges to raise top tax entry point to 50,000 euro



The Taoiseach has pledged to raise the entry point for the higher rate of tax to 50,000 euro.

Leo Varadkar made the promise at the Fine Gael Árd Fheis saying the move would be phased in over the next five years.

It would be worth 60 euro a week to a single person.

The amount a couple can earn before paying the higher rate would also rise to 100,000 euro.

Leo Varadkar made the commitment during his keynote speech to the Fine Gael Árd Fheis:

"Over the last three budgets, Fine Gael working with the Independents in Government, have increased the point at which people pay the higher rate of tax, but now we must go further. So over the next five budgets, we'll commit to increase the point at which people pay the top rate of tax, to €50,000 for a single person and €100,000 for a couple with two incomes".