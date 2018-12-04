Taoiseach denies 'free meal' claim

The Taoiseach has denied receiving a 'free meal' at a concert in Dublin.

Leo Varadkar was among those who attended the Kylie Minogue gig on Monday night.

On social media today, a post was shared thousands of times claiming Mr Varadkar and his companions had received 'complimentary' food and drinks.

The post was shared thousands of times on Facebook.

However, the Taoiseach took to Twitter to dismiss the rumour - insisting he paid for the drinks purchased at the event.

He said: "I've been made aware of a post on social media saying I had a free meal at a concert the other night. This is not true.

"There was no meal, we only had drinks and I paid. I have the receipt to prove it too."