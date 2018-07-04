Taoiseach claims comments on Irish media were taken out of context

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach has insisted his scathing attack on the Irish media is being taken out of context.

It comes after Leo Varadkar said he can sympathise with US President Donald Trump’s attacks on the press.

He made the comments at a private lunch for young Irish people working in New York during his trip to support Ireland's bid for a seat on the UN Security Council.

The Irish Times reports that during the meal, he said President Trump’s continued attacks on the press were one of the few things he could sympathise with him on.

He also accused journalists of trivializing politics saying they are more interested in Leinster House gossip than the important issues

He also complained about the large number of journalists covering the Dáil.

After the value of investigative journalism was pointed out to him, he said some investigative journalism is incorrect, citing Prime Time as an example.

He was quoted as saying that journalists “were never held to account when they make mistakes.”

He also claimed journalists focus their attention on technology and social media companies because they are taking away their business.

“Spectacular own goal”

The National Union of Journalists has this morning called on Mr Varadkar to clarify the comments.

NUJ Irish General Secretary Seamus Dooley said that given President Trump’s well known views on press freedom, the comments are damaging to Ireland’s reputation as a modern democracy.

He noted that respect for freedom of expression is a core value of United Nations.

"If the object of the visit to New York was to project Ireland as a modern democracy, then expressing sympathy with Donald Trump’s views on the media was a spectacular own goal by An Taoiseach," he said.

"Freedom of expression is a core principle of the United Nations.

"Donald Trump has shown nothing but contempt for the media and it is disturbing that Mr Varadkar should in any way align himself with the views of the American president on this issue."

Cowardly

He noted that Mr Varadkar is "entitled to his personal views" on the media but warned that as the comment were made at an official function hosted by the Government, they are "deserving of more scrutiny."

"Irish journalists and media organisations are well able to give and take criticism," he said.

"What is disturbing about this incident is the nature of the event, the decision of An Taoiseach to target named programmes and groups, and the cowardly decision to do so off the record.

"Having done so it is hardly credible that he or his officials should complain that he has been quoted out of context.”

Mr Varadkar has also been criticized for the comments by Labour leader Brendan Howlin who said he is more concerned about controlling stories than supporting the free press.

Out of context

On Newstalk Breakfast, the Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy said he “would not take the comments too seriously.”

“From what I understand, the Taoiseach as having a light-hearted discussion with a group of young people and these quotes have been taken out of context.”

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach also claimed he has been quoted selectively and out of context

However, the Taoiseach has now pulled out of a planned media appearance this morning.

Additional reporting from Michael Staines ...